Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $166.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.20. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

