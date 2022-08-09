Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,897 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

