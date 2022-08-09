Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 8,657 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.24% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLOK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

