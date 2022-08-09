Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,287,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal makes up 1.3% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.08% of Bank of Montreal worth $859,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.77.

BMO traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.44 and a one year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.081 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

