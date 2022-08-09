Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 106,204 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,204 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $244,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM Stock Down 3.9 %

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.06. 197,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,364,400. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $159.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.