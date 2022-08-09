Bank of Nova Scotia Has $203.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,226,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.62% of Cenovus Energy worth $203,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 374.2% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,741,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,094,000 after buying an additional 3,741,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,825,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 666,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CVE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. 532,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,629,639. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0814 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.