Bank of Nova Scotia Has $630.29 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,502,659 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.82% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $630,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance
CP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. 108,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,242. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.
Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.
About Canadian Pacific Railway
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Pacific Railway (CP)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.