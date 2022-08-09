Bank of Nova Scotia Has $630.29 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,502,659 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for about 1.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.82% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $630,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.68. 108,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,242. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day moving average is $73.77.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

