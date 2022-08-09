Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,285,378 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for 0.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.57% of Enbridge worth $529,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 98,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

