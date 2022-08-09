Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 88,595 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,595 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $148,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,719. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $349.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,047. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

