Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIGI. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James set a $180.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

CIGI opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.39 and a one year high of $158.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

