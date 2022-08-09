Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Invests $105,000 in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. Marquard & Bahls AG lifted its position in TransAlta by 363.3% in the first quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG now owns 11,351,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after buying an additional 8,901,600 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 0.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,172,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 12,327 shares during the period. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 38.9% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 902,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 252,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransAlta Co. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com raised TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

