Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,033 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,642,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,243,000 after purchasing an additional 784,900 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Walmart by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,680,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,539 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $127.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $136.88.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

