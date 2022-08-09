Barclays Cuts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $110.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. 10,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,142. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.31. Royal Gold has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $147.70. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.