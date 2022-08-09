Barclays Raises FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target to $15.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FIGS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.77.

FIGS Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $12.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.65. FIGS has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $48.63.

Institutional Trading of FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.96 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.18%. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,268,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,342,000 after purchasing an additional 934,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

