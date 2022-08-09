Barclays Raises Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $305.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

MSI stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $250.79. 30,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,610. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.