Barclays Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $31.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.
Green Dot Price Performance
Green Dot stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Green Dot
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
