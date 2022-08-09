Barclays Trims Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Target Price to $31.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,435. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 7,714 shares of company stock worth $220,024 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Green Dot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.