Barrington Research Boosts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $157.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stephens restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
MODV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.42. ModivCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
