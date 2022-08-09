Bath & Body Works Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,669 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 96% compared to the average volume of 7,489 call options.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. 54,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,120. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after purchasing an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,713,000 after buying an additional 91,300 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,220,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,022,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

