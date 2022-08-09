Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Shares Acquired by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Battalion Oil comprises about 2.1% of CM Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Battalion Oil were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Insider Transactions at Battalion Oil

In related news, COO Daniel P. Rohling purchased 2,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $35,592.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,437 shares of company stock worth $96,729. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Battalion Oil alerts:

Battalion Oil Stock Performance

Shares of BATL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,490. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Battalion Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Battalion Oil Profile

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a positive return on equity of 45.38% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Battalion Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Battalion Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.