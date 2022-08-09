BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.88

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 116721 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.