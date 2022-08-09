Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 8,482 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.15.

About Beach Energy



Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

