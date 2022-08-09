BeatzCoin (BTZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $32.00

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 50% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $59,293.76 and approximately $32.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 11,729.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000031 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00069592 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,570,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.