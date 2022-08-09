Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $15.27

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.27, but opened at $15.90. Beauty Health shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 45,365 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Beauty Health Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.15 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 117.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

