Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Lessened by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $566,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 457.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 201,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,791,000 after purchasing an additional 165,714 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.05. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

