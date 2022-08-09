Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 629,865 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 11,359,255 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $11.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 14.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market cap of $777.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 90.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeff Kirwan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sue Gove bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,463 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 43,704 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the period.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

