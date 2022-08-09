Beer Money (BEER) Market Capitalization Hits $471,651.05

Beer Money (BEER) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Beer Money has a market cap of $471,651.05 and $8,311.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its genesis date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 352,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

