Benchmark Lowers Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target to $23.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Benchmark to $23.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.21. 2,530,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,482,136. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

