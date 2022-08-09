Benchmark Raises Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $140.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LYV. Macquarie raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of LYV traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.29. 19,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,404. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.74 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $78.14 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.03 and its 200 day moving average is $101.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 357.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.