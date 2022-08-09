Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Benson Hill Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,345. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Trading of Benson Hill

About Benson Hill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $7,429,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 15.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Benson Hill by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

