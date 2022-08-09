Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Earnings Results

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Benson Hill Stock Up 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,345. Benson Hill has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Institutional Trading of Benson Hill
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.