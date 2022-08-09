Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €44.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €44.00 ($44.90) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($80.61) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Stock Up 0.2 %

1COV traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €33.19 ($33.87). The company had a trading volume of 980,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52 week low of €30.73 ($31.36) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($61.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.42.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.