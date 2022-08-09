Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,947. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

