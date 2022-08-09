Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2022

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,947. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after buying an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,760,000 after buying an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 882,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,078,000 after buying an additional 543,922 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.