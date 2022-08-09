BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical technology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. State Street Corp raised its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

