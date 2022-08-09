BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) has been given a $200.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,101. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in BioNTech by 66.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.