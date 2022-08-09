BioPassport Token (BIOT) Achieves Market Cap of $12.97 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,832.82 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068678 BTC.

BioPassport Token Profile

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

