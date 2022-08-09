Birdchain Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BIRD)

Birdchain (BIRD) traded 137.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, Birdchain has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $216,098.70 and approximately $1,355.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,359.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00129755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00036532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00069321 BTC.

Birdchain (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,797,494 coins. Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

