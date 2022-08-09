Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $135.51 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $135.51 or 0.00586552 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $258.81 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,103.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00258467 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001081 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004408 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00017088 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002414 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,140,675 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
