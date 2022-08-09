Bitgear (GEAR) Trading 55.4% Higher This Week

Bitgear (GEAR) traded up 57.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Bitgear has traded up 55.4% against the dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $106,673.73 and approximately $620.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bitgear
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitgear Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.