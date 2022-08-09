BitShares (BTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.88 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. BitShares has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $6.88 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00118499 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00035593 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00022643 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001489 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00268620 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00036678 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
BitShares Coin Profile
BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is /r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @_bitshares and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.org. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.
Buying and Selling BitShares
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.