Bitspawn One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,182.00 (SPWN)

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One Bitspawn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitspawn has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitspawn has a market capitalization of $418,523.73 and $3,182.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitspawn Coin Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitspawn
