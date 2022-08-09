BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0010

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $65,685.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000298 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007715 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005098 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015381 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004098 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

