Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.
Blackbaud Price Performance
BLKB stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
- Can Etsy Continue to Thrive After the Pandemic?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.