Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.43-$2.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

BLKB stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,575,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $314,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $220,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,575,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,788 shares of company stock worth $752,476 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $1,180,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

