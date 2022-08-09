Block (NYSE:SQ) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Block from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Block from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE:SQ opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.96 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. Block has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $286.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Block’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,193,653.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $55,302.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,156.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 352,686 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,055. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 7.2% during the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Block by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Block by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

