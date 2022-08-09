Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $32,965.00

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a total market capitalization of $185,683.19 and approximately $32,965.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.39 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00131948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00036528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00067928 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using US dollars.

