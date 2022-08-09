Blockmason Credit Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $279,460.52 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $279,460.52 and approximately $171.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,126.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00037138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00128733 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00063143 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Profile

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CRYPTO:BCPT) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars.

