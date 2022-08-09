Bluzelle (BLZ) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for $0.0983 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $32.68 million and $7.19 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,905.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004360 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00037114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00128950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00064500 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,424,974 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bluzelle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

