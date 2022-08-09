BMO Capital Markets Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$2.50

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.56.

TSE TKO traded down C$0.11 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 528,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,107. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.15. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$377.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

