BMO Capital Markets Raises Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target to $91.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $81.39 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.