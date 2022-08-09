BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 5,931 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.