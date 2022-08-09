BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,222,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 178,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 231,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. 600,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,340,198. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.