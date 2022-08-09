BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 203,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after purchasing an additional 424,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.34. The company had a trading volume of 135,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,296. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

